Greensboro residents can now apply for Guilford County’s rental assistance program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program will now be available to all county residents.

The program was created to help people financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, Guilford County’s ERAP did not permit Greensboro residents to apply, but starting July 9 Greensboro residents can apply.

There is no need for anyone who applied for Greensboro’s ERAP to reapply.

ERAP assists with rent and utilities to help mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic on households in Guilford County.

You can apply in person at the Department of Health and Human Services on Maple Street in Greensboro or the Department of Social Services on East Russell Avenue in High Point. Both are open Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

You can also call at (336) 641-3000, or go to the Guilford County website.