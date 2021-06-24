Greensboro Public Library to host NC Poet Laureate for first of new monthly poetry event; ‘Saturday Salons at Benjamin’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Public Library is hosting North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green as their first featured guest on their ‘Saturday Salons at Benjamin’.

Saturday Salons is an online event open to both adults and teens with an interest in discussing, hearing or sharing poetry.

The first salon will be on July 3, at 10 a.m.; Jaki Shelton Greene will do a poetry reading and then facilitate a discussion about poetry, and respond to participants’ writing.

“Saturday Salons at Benjamin is a new monthly series that brings our community together around the joy and creativity of poetry,” said Court Duvall, manager at Benjamin Branch. “We have grown as a local hub for poetry meetings and events in recent years, so we are delighted to welcome a renowned poet and teacher to our first event of this new series.”

Open to adults and teens, you can register in advance for Saturday Salons at this website.

Jaki Shelton Green is the first African American poet laureate in North Carolina, and only the third woman. She’s a 2014 NC Literary Hall of Fame inductee. Green teaches at Duke University, and she’s the 2021 Writer in Residence at UNC Chapel Hill.

Green also owns SistaWRITE, an organization that works to provide writing retreats for women around the world.

Her publications include: Dead on Arrival, Masks, Dead on Arrival and New Poems, and Conjure Blues.

For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.