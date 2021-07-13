Greensboro program works to get youth into the workforce

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you step inside Vitality Bowls in Greensboro, chances are you’ll see young people creating healthy bowls.

“We love to have people who are more on the youthful side. Probably 16-24. I mean we really do enjoy having youth faces in the store,” said Caleb Kim, assistant manager of Vitality Bowl.

The store just hired three new employees, all under the age of 20.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for people to get into the workforce,” Kim said.

Not everyone agrees with the strategy. FOX8 called several businesses who say they try to stay away from hiring that age group, mainly because they don’t typically have stable schedules.

Greensboro city leaders say it’s critical to get that age group into the professional world.

They’re hoping the new workforce center at the intersection of Greene and Washington streets will do just that.

“We want to be able to give that info to our young adults of the options they have. Doing it right now is a great time to get it done,” said Sabrina Breeden, Next Gen program manager.

The program is offering a wide range of opportunities including career counseling, workshops, and employer hiring events.

“It’s going to be so much easier for people who don’t have cars, they can get to the building,” Breeden said.

It’s a program Kim says he’s thankful for as he looks to hire more employees.

“It’s a great idea. I think some people need a little bit of a push especially coming out from COVID,” Kim said.