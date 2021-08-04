Greensboro Pride expands to south end of South Elm Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pride is growing!

Alternative Resources of the Triad announced that Greensboro Pride will expand its footprint for its 15th-anniversary celebration this September.

Pride will still be on South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro, but it will run all the way from West Washington Street across the train tracks to West Lewis Street, bringing the south end of downtown, which includes places like Boxcar Bar + Arcade, Bourbon Bowl and Mellow Mushroom, to Pride.

“We’ve been hearing for years that the south end businesses want to participate in the festival fun,” says Greensboro Pride Acting Chair Brian Coleman. “This move allows us to bring the festival to those businesses and expand our partnerships.”

The Greensboro Pride Festival will take place on September 19.

2020 was meant to be Greensboro Pride’s 15th anniversary, but the celebrations were postponed to this year by COVID-19. Now the party is going to be even bigger.

The 2019 festival drew an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people to downtown Greensboro and featured 160 vendors and 40 performers, nearly all of them local.

ART is expecting the 2021 festival to draw more people.

Entry to the festival is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.

Vendor and entertainer registration is now open. Apply on the Greensboro Pride website.