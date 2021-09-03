Greensboro Pride 15th anniversary celebration cancelled due to rising COVID cases

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro’s 15th annual Pride celebration has been cancelled.

Alternative Resources of the Triad made the call to cancel their September 19 celebration at an emergency board meeting on Thursday, citing the uptick of COVID cases in the area.

All Pride sponsored events will be cancelled as well.

This is the second year in a row that Pride has been cancelled due to COVID.

“Safety is our number one priority,” says Acting Chair Brian Coleman. “Our board felt we could not adequately provide that with the uptick in COVID cases, so we made the safest decision we could, even though it was the most difficult decision to make.”

The #GSOPride Beer brewed by Little Brother Brewing will still be available beginning on September 13 at Little Brother Brewing Greensboro, Bearded Goat, Mellow Mushroom Greensboro, The Bodega, Gate City Growlers, Beer Co, and Goofy Foot Brewing.