Greensboro police sergeant hit by van on Wendover Avenue, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A sergeant with the Greensboro Police Department was hit by a van on Wendover Avenue near Edwardia Drive on Saturday morning and taken to the hospital, according to Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

In an Instagram post, Mayor Vaughan says the sergeant was hit while standing near a utility truck, and the van hit a police car.

The sergeant’s injuries are not life-threatening. At this point, alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The GPD says the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. when the sergeant was investigating a seperate crash that happened nearby.

The police cruiser that was hit had to be towed.

Wendover Avenue eastbound and westbound were blocked between Meadowood Street and Edwardia Drive and have since reopened.

“People SLOW DOWN(!) where are you going that you disregard safety? The police can’t be everywhere pulling over every speeding/reckless driver,” Mayor Vaughan said. “Be responsible for your actions. Be patient.”

Charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.