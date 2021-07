GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police were called to Battleground Avenue for a report of an aggravated assault, and there they found someone suffering from a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound.

The victim has been taken to the hospital.

Police are seeking a suspect in the case. He was described as wearing a winter coat, and he left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

We will update this story on-air and online as it develops.