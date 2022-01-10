Greensboro police searching for suspect after victim shot, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot on Monday and taken to a hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:48 p.m., police responded to Twain Road when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment by EMS.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

The suspect left the area by unknown means.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.