Greensboro police searching for suspect after victim shot, taken to hospital

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police cruiser (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police cruiser (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot on Monday and taken to a hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:48 p.m., police responded to Twain Road when they were told about a shooting. 

Officers found a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment by EMS.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes. 

The suspect left the area by unknown means.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter