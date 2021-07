GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for a missing child this morning.

Greensboro Police Department say that Achazia Donaldson was reported missing Wednesday night.

According to the police, Achazia has a cognitive impairment. They have not said where she might be, but she was last seen wearing white yoga pants with a paisley pattern, as well as a black and brown headband.

If you see her, call 911.