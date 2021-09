GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Interstate 40 East at mile marker 210, and three eastbound lanes at US 68 are closed, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Minor injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story.