GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are on the scene of a standoff on Tuesday.

Police have a home surrounded.

All lanes of East Gate City Boulevard will be shut down from U. S. 29 to Lincoln Street.

All lanes of Hackett Street will be shut down from U. S. 29 to Gorrell Street as well due to the ongoing police investigation.

Greensboro police are on the scene of a standoff on Tuesday.

Greensboro police are on the scene of a standoff on Tuesday.

Greensboro police are on the scene of a standoff on Tuesday.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes of travel.

This is a developing story.