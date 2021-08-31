1 person shot in Greensboro; police searching for suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after one person was shot on Tuesday.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Stockton Way around 11 a.m. when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found one person who had been shot.

There is no information on the victim’s condition at this time.

The suspect vehicle was seen near Pleasant Garden and Liberty Road.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

