Greensboro police investigating shooting on intersection of East Florida Street, Randolph Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 5:50 p.m., police responded to the intersection of East Florida Street and Randolph Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic is being diverted from East Florida Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Elm-Eugene Street.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.