Multiple people taken to hospital after shooting in Greensboro on Province Spring Circle

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers with the Greensboro Police Department are investigating a shooting on Province Spring Circle on Sunday afternoon that left multiple people injured.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

It is unknown at this time exactly how many people were injured.

No suspect information is available.

Shots were fired at the Province apartments on the 800 block of Province Spring Circle, according to a UNCG alert message.

People are advised to avoid the area and follow directions from police on scene.

Spartan Alert! SHOTS FIRED 801 PROVINCE SPRING CIRCLE is ongoing. If at this location remain in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. — UNCG Emergency Management (@ReadyUNCG) June 27, 2021