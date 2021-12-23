Greensboro police investigating after person shot on South Lindell Road, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person was shot and taken to the hospital in Greensboro on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At about 2:13 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of South Lindell Road when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found one victim with a gunshot wound, and they were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.