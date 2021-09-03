Greensboro police investigating after person found dead on Patterson Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police are investigating after a person was found dead on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 11:03 a.m. Greensboro police responded to the 2800 block of Patterson Street.

When they arrived, officers found one person who was dead.

Greensboro police detectives will conduct a death investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.