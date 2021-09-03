Greensboro police investigating after person found dead on Patterson Street

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police are investigating after a person was found dead on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 11:03 a.m. Greensboro police responded to the 2800 block of Patterson Street.

When they arrived, officers found one person who was dead.

Greensboro police detectives will conduct a death investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter