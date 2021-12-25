Greensboro police investigating after person arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are investigating after a person was shot on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 3:38 a.m., police responded to a hospital when they were told a person walked in with a gunshot wound.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

