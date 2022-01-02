Greensboro police investigating after person arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person arrived at a hospital in Greensboro on Saturday with a gunshot wound, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 8:56 p.m., police responded to a local hospital when they were told about a walk-in gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury.

No suspect information was available. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

