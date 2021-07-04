Greensboro police investigating 2 separate shootings over weekend; 2 victims in hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Saturday at 11:20: p.m., police responded to the 4200 block of Joy Ann Terrace when they were told about a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim who was taken to a local hospital.

On Sunday at 12:57 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Wilcox Drive when they were told about a shooting. Officers found one person who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information is available for either shooting at this time.

The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.