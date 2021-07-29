Greensboro police investigating 2 overnight shootings

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police Department was called to two separate shootings over Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The first call came in around 10 p.m. Officers responded to a call about gunshots at the 3500 block of Lynnhaven Drive, and when they arrived they found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Then just after midnight they were called to the 3100 block of East Bessemer Avenue and found a person also suffering a gunshot wound.

Neither person had life-threatening injuries, and the police are seeking suspects in both cases.

If you know anything about either shooting, call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.