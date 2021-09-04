Greensboro police identify victim in homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police on Saturday identified the victim in a homicide investigation.

Christian Mbimba, 21, of Nashville, Tennessee, was found dead in Greensboro on the 2800 block of Patterson Street on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 11:03 a.m., Greensboro police responded to the 2800 block of Patterson Street.

When they arrived, officers found Mbimba who was dead.

The GPD began investigating the death as a homicide after they determined it was suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.