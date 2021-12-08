Greensboro police identify victim in Cone Boulevard homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The identity of a person killed in a shooting Tuesday night has been released.

According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Cone Boulevard at 6:34 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Azhaun Jamah Rivens, 26, of Greensboro, with a gunshot wound.

Police and EMS attempted life-saving measures but the victim died from his injuries.

Police said they have identified all parties involved in the shooting and are not looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information on this case can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.