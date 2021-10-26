Greensboro police hope to replicate success of license plate-reading cameras

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ten license plate-reading cameras have been installed and are going online soon in the city of Greensboro, which police will be monitoring closely to track down suspect vehicles.

The department is spending roughly $2,500 per camera, per year with a company known as Flock Safety.

The group has set up license plate-reading cameras around a number of communities in Charlotte, Raleigh, Fayetteville, and various parts of the Triad over the past few years, along with their national footprint.

While the company will not disclose specifically where the cameras are, or who owns them, a spokesperson has said there are four HOA neighborhoods that have installed the cameras systems.

Related Content NCDOT pokes fun at Ohio’s erroneous Wright Brothers plane license plate

There is also one law enforcement agency in the Triad that told FOX8 the cameras have helped them solve cases and make arrests.

The solar-powered cameras sit on 14-foot-tall poles, and will be set up along roads in high-crime areas.

As vehicles pass these cameras, still shots of the vehicles are being taken. Those vehicles are then put into a database that can be accessed by police.

In the event of a crime, law enforcement can narrow down their search through the database to help track down the individuals connected.

Greensboro police are working to get officers trained on the software, and how the cameras are meant to be used.