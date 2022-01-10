Person shot, killed on Greenbriar Road; Greensboro police begin homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police began a homicide investigation after a person was shot and killed on Greenbriar Road on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 1:44 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block Greenbriar Road.

Responding officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The victim’s identification will be released pending next of kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.