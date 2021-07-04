Greensboro police asking for public’s help finding suspects accused of robbing Speedway at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two suspects who are accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint on Saturday night.

At 11:03 p.m., police responded to the Speedway on 2005 E. Wendover Avenue when they were told about a robbery.

Two men went into the Speedway and took an unknown amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving in a dark colored sedan being driven by another male.

The suspects were described as men wearing white shirts and blue jeans, and the second suspect wore a black toboggan, white shirt and jean shorts. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

