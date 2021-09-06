Greensboro police asking for public’s help finding suspect after robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after a business was robbed on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to the Handy Quick Stop Market on East Cone Blvd when they were told about a robbery.

Once officers arrived on scene, they were told the suspect took an unknown amount of cash and left.

The suspect is about 5’8 to 5’10 and slim. The suspect was last wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, black shorts and black, white and red tennis shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.