Greensboro police asking for public’s help finding suspect after armed robbery at Citgo

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Greensboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after an armed robbery at a Citgo on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 12:08 a.m., officers responded to the Citco Gas Station at 3700 Spring Garden Street when they were told about a robbery.

The suspect had a gun and took an unknown amount of cash from the register.

The suspect then left in an unknown direction. No suspect description is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

