Greensboro police arrest 2nd suspect in connection to death of missing man

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two suspects have been arrested after a missing man was found dead on Randleman Road earlier this month, according to police.

On Jan. 13, Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree murder. He received no bond.

On Monday, Ozahrie Lee Brooks, 18, of Greensboro was charged with accessory after the fFact. Brooks is in the Guilford County Jail.

Police say 20-year-old Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, of Greensboro, was found dead on the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road.

Whitehurst’s family reported him missing on Wednesday, Jan. 12. He was last seen at about 11 p.m. that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.