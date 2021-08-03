Greensboro neighbors voice concerns over proposed medical building along West Friendly Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one West Friendly Avenue neighborhood are voicing their opinions as to why commercial buildings do not belong in their neighborhood.

Lauten Crow, developer management with Simpson Commercial Real Estate, said a medical office would be at the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Muirs Chapel Road.

Crow said the medical office would be two stories and 40,000 square feet.

Kimberly Burke has lived in the neighborhood for five years and said the potential building would be in her backyard, taking away forested areas where it’s already lacking.

“It will shade our backyard, we have 27 species of birds and deer, and we live in the city, so it’s a really cool getaway, and all of that is going to be wiped out,” Burke said.

Other neighbors like Laine Tousey, who also lives near the potential site, said it would cause safety hazards and more congestion with cars.

“The neighbors believe that it is not a good idea. It’s going to increase traffic, which is already a problem in the area. That would lead to safety concerns. They’re asking to take a lot of property and put concrete down,” Tousey said.

The potential medical office has no set date to be built and developers said if it is approved it would take about 12 months to build.

Developers have not said which medical provider would take over the building.