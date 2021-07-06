Greensboro neighborhood wants to fix speeding problem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one Greensboro neighborhood are trying to dodge a tragedy as drivers are speeding past their houses.

“We’ve just experienced lots of speeding, lots of reckless driving,” said Matt Zales, who lives in the Guilford Hills neighborhood, between Benjamin Parkway and Battleground Avenue. “You’re just causing harm and a potential tragedy by thinking you’re shaving 30 seconds off of your route.”

The speed limit is 25 mph. There are orange reflectors on the signs. Zales felt like drivers aren’t taking notice and putting lives in danger. He has kept a watchful eye for speeders when he walks his dog or picks up his daughter from school.

Around two years ago a car slammed into the back of his Honda Accord when it was parked on the street in front of his house on Honeysuckle Drive.

“It was still a traumatic situation,” he said. “It could’ve been a lot worse, but also it could’ve absolutely been prevented by a slower speed.”

Zales told FOX8 a speed hump and more police patrols might help slow down drivers on the road.

“I just don’t feel like people are going to police themselves and say, ‘Well this is a neighborhood, we need to slow down,'” Zales said. “There has to be something physical to cause them to slow down.”

Zales will have to wait because city crews are not installing speed humps right now.

Greensboro Department of Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn told FOX8 the city stopped the traffic calming program years ago. She said it would take local funds to start it back up.

Cockburn said the city receives multiple traffic complaints a week. Staff investigate each problem area and may change the speed limit, install digital speed limit signs, or enhance police enforcement efforts to deter speeding.

“Don’t wait for a tragedy to happen before you react and decide well speed bumps should be necessary,” Zales said.

It’s a different situation in nearby High Point. On Tuesday, new speed humps were installed on Jamesford Drive in the Jamesford Meadows community. It was a part of the Hight Point Traffic Calming Program.

“We have been in this neighborhood almost 17 years and just about all of that time we have been trying to get these speed bumps,” said Sally Wilson, who lives in the Jamesford Meadows.

Wilson hopes the speed humps will make the neighborhood safer for people walking or biking.

Jamesford Drive checked all the boxes for High Point Department of Transportation. The multistep process includes a written complaint, street evaluation, speeding and crash study, neighborhood petition and approval. It could take a year or longer from start to finish.

Wilson told FOX8 it was worth it to possibly save lives.

“The cars were just flying through here and people were crossing the street,” she said.

There are downsides to speed humps. Transportation officials from High Point and Greensboro told FOX8 the speed humps can be costly and slow down first responders during an emergency.