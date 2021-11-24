Greensboro motel renovated to offer housing to people experiencing homelessness during winter months

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Families experiencing homelessness during these colder months will have a temporary place to stay, thanks to a partnership in Greensboro.

Leaders with non-profits say it’s a part of the white flag protocol with city shelter and warming stations.

“It will run through March as our white flag typically does. So as folks are checking in here, we will be laser-focused on getting them permanent housing and as they rotate out and are able to get into longer-term housing,” said Executive Director of Interactive Resource Center Kristina Singleton.

The former Regency Inn Suite Motel in Greensboro got a 60 room renovation to provide multiple families with heating, laundry services, fresh bedding, food, and amenities like televisions.

President of Partnership Homes, Michael Cooke, said the motel transformation has been in the works since October, and it’s only the beginning to helping those in need.

Those behind the efforts of the motel said the city of Greensboro helped with a 3 million dollar loan which closed on Friday Afternoon.

Tuesday, 16 families moved into the housing facility for the first time to finally get a warm place to stay.

Executive Director of Interactive Resource Center Kristina Singleton said families plan to move in as construction is finalized.

“We’ll be moving new folks in and so that rotation will be able to continue to keep people warm, not put people back out on the streets in between, and allows us to offer that really whole person approach on getting to where they want to be,” said Singleton.

Cooke tells FOX8, the plan after the winter months is to transform the entire Motel facility into 72 permanent supportive housing with resources attached for those in need.