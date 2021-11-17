Greensboro man wins $900,000 spinning giant lottery prize wheel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – In a unique lottery game called the Bigger Spin, a retired Greensboro postal worker spun a giant prize wheel Wednesday at a live event and won $900,000, and a Durham cook, taking her turn, landed on a $400,000 prize, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The two North Carolinians got their chance to take a turn at the prize wheel as part of the $10 Bigger Spin game. They arrived at the Bigger Spin Live set Wednesday guaranteed to take home at least $400,000. Then, they stood center stage during the event to take their spin for $2 million, a prize four times bigger than the one offered two years ago in the Big Spin game.

First at the wheel was the retired U.S. Postal Service supervisor, Truman Caddell. His good luck started when he purchased his Bigger Spin scratch-off ticket from the SP Food Mart on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro during a late-night grocery run.

“I love the game,” said Caddell, a Vietnam War vet serving from 1970-71. “It’s interesting and it’s fun. Out of all the tickets I play, I get excited about this ticket. I’ve been praising the Lord. Hallelujah!”

After waiting some long, nerve-racking seconds for the oversized prize wheel to stop, Caddell was happy to land on a $900,000 prize.

“I feel so blessed,” Caddell said. “My eyes were on the $2 million. I didn’t know how many times the $2 million was on there. After the first time, I was like, ‘I would be happy with anything.’ It was just an exciting moment. That wheel is exciting.”

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Caddell took home $637,015. He said he first plans to donate 10% of his winnings to his church, after that, he will pay off the mortgage on his condo and perhaps buy a new house.

The cook from Durham, Seima Garcia, stepped up to the giant prize wheel next. She took a deep breath and gave the wheel a hard spin.

When the wheel finally landed on $400,000, her emotions ran high. “Excited, super excited,” said Garcia afterward. “My mom is going to freak out.”

Garcia got her chance at the wheel with a lucky ticket she purchased from the Wellons Village Family Fare on North Miami Boulevard in Durham. After required state and federal tax withholdings she took home $283,265.

Not only will Garcia’s win afford her the opportunity to return to school, but she is thankful that her daughter can follow down the same path. “I have a sense of peace that my daughter can go to school too,” she said.

The Bigger Spin scratch-off, which launched in September, is a lottery game with multiple ways to win. Players can scratch and reveal a “spin prize,” then visit ncbiggerspin.com to spin an interactive digital wheel. Their digital spin can win them either a cash prize or a chance to participate in the live event and spin for up to $2 million.

Three Bigger Spin Live events remain to be won instantly on the scratch-off ticket and a fourth in a second-chance drawing.