Greensboro man wins $25,000 a year for life

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is celebrating after a lottery ticket he bought online netted him a big prize.

Kerry Peay, of Greenboro, bought a Lucky for Life ticket through the lottery website and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life.

Peay chose to claim the prize as a lump sum of $390,000. After withholdings, his take-home prize was $276,326.

Lucky for Life is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.