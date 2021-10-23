Greensboro man wins $1M prize after buying $2 Powerball ticket

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Charles Darkwah, of Greensboro, bought a $2 Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Darkwah’s $2 ticket matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million, the largest prize won nationally in the drawing.

The odds of matching five white balls in a drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

He bought his winning ticket from the Circle K on North Main Street in Archdale.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $707,501.