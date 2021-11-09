Greensboro man wins $150,000 after buying a $5 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Hammond Jr., of Greensboro, bought a Mystery Prize Cashword scratch-off and walked away with the game’s first $150,000 top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hammond bought his lucky $5 ticket at Fairway One Stop on South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $106,126.

Mystery Prize Cashword launched in September with six top prizes of $150,000. Five $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed.