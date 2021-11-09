Greensboro man wins $150,000 after buying a $5 ticket

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Get lottery results on FOX8!

Check the Lottery Results on MyFOX8.com or watch the drawing live on TV.

Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Hammond Jr., of Greensboro, bought a Mystery Prize Cashword scratch-off and walked away with the game’s first $150,000 top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hammond bought his lucky $5 ticket at Fairway One Stop on South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro.  

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $106,126.

Mystery Prize Cashword launched in September with six top prizes of $150,000. Five $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter