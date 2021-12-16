Greensboro man receives 200-month federal sentence after shooting Guilford County deputy in hand

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was sentenced in federal court for drug and firearm offenses.

Ivory Joe Tisdale, 59, pleaded guilty on Jun 14 to possessing cocaine hydrochloride and shooting a Guilford County deputy in the hand.

Dec. 10, 2019, shortly after 7 a.m. deputies with Guilford County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Moody Street in Greensboro.

During the execution of the warrant, Tisdale fired through the front door of the house and hit a deputy in the hand, injuring them.

Tisdale was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison.