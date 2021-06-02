Greensboro man in wheelchair hurt in hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 52-year-old amputee is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in east Greensboro.

Greensboro police told FOX8 Michael Maberson was in his wheelchair on the road when a black sedan struck him on East Bessemer Avenue between Easton Road and Dockery Street around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“I’m just hoping and praying they get him because his back is broken in three different places,” said Mary Carelock, Maberson’s girlfriend of 17 years. “Somebody should have a conscious.”

A broken chair, busted tire and a single shoe hung are all that’s left of Maberson’s wheelchair. The driver didn’t stop and left Maberson in the middle of the street.

“I wish they would’ve at least stop to see if he’s OK,” Carelock said. “You hit him and keep going. I mean that’s a heartless person, cold-hearted.”

Carelock was one of the first to see him lying in the street.

“Nervous, I didn’t know if he was OK or not,” she said. “My little girl was crying.”

Maberson was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“He was in and out when I spoke with him on the phone,” she said. “The nurse told me they’d call me back because he was in so much pain.”

This is not the first time Maberson has been struck by a vehicle. In July 2020 he lost his leg in a similar crash on Wendover and Elwell avenues.

“Exactly July 11th of 2020 and he lost his leg behind that accident,” Carelock said.

According to Greensboro police, there were 52 hit-and-run crashes involving pedestrians in 2020, 49 crashes in 2019, and 46 crashes in 2018.

Carelock hopes the person who sped away will turn themselves into authorities.

“I hope they get caught or at least they have enough conscious to let them come forward,” she said. “Say hey I got scared and I ran off and I wanna get things right.”

Maberson is expected to recover, but Carelock said his hospital bills will be tough to handle because he doesn’t have insurance.