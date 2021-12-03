Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Greensboro man charged with second-degree murder in death of 19-year-old son found with ‘traumatic’ head injuries, police say

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in jail after allegedly killing his own son.

Officers responded to 5 Creekstone Court after receiving a call about a fall with traumatic injuries on Nov. 20.

When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Raymon Fernandez, of Greensboro, with traumatic injuries to his head. Raymon was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries on Nov. 27.

As they investigated, detectives believed that Raymon’s father Alexander Fernandez, 34, of Greensboro, assaulted Raymon.

Alexander Fernandez was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of his son. He received a $505,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

