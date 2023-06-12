THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro murder suspect was arrested on Saturday after a man was found dead inside a motel room in Thomasville on Friday, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

At 8:17 p.m., Thomasville officers were sent to the Budget Inn on 201 North Road when they were told someone had been shot.

Officers found 35-year-old Justin Foster dead inside a motel room.

Randy Clifton-Chester Rouse, 30, of Greensboro, was identified as the murder suspect.

Rouse was taken into custody by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday at 12:16 p.m.

He was charged with murder and placed in the Davidson County Jail under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing, but no other suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (336) 475-4260 or crime stoppers at (336) 476-8477 and can remain anonymous