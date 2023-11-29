DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) —A Greensboro man is facing a felony charge in relation to his alleged role in a street takeover in Winston-Salem, according to Davidson County court records.

According to the warrant, Alexander Javier Rangel-Ortiz, 20, of Greensboro, and several other people engaged “in a public disturbance by participating in a street takeover event at Wallburg Town Center.”

Street takeovers typically involve “flash mobs” of hundreds of spectators and several cars that arrive in a coordinated manner at specific intersections, or even interstates, and block traffic to speed and show off dangerous stunts like drifting, according to KTLA.

It is estimated that between $50,000 and $75,000 of damage was done to the parking lot area of Wallburg Town Center, according to the warrant.

Rangel-Ortiz is being charged with felony inciting to riot and is being held under a $5,000 unsecured bond.

He will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Dec. 5.

This is not the first time that the area has seen significant damage caused by a street takeover. In June, the Food Lion in the shopping center was victimized by a street takeover.

June street takeover at Winston-Salem Food Lion

June street takeover at Winston-Salem Food Lion

June street takeover at Winston-Salem Food Lion

June street takeover at Winston-Salem Food Lion

June street takeover at Winston-Salem Food Lion

June street takeover at Winston-Salem Food Lion

June street takeover at Winston-Salem Food Lion

The owner of the parking lot where the June takeovers happened estimated the damage to be around $70,000.

Street takeovers have become a pressing issue both in the Triad and across the state of North Carolina.

Residents of the Kirkwood neighborhood in Greensboro called for an intervention to stop a reoccurring street takeover in their community in May, with several people anonymously expressing fear about the situation.

“If someone stops them, they are going to flee to all the side streets, and what’s going to happen, there is going to be speeding cars coming down here,” said a Kirkwood neighborhood resident. “Two things put me in danger: My body can get hurt, and they will know who I am which is why I am not on camera.”

Different strategies have been utilized in an effort to combat the issue of street takeovers.

A Triad group called 336Meets organizes track nights at the Caraway Speedway near Asheboro to offer a safe alternative for people to partake in the dangerous stunts often seen in street takeovers.

“There’s a lot of people who are enthusiastic about cars and drifting out there, and they just don’t know about the tracks or they’re too afraid to come to the tracks, so having someone talk to them and say there’s a safe alternative where you can grow your skills,” said Micah Andrew, photographer and videographer at Economy Express.

Law enforcement agencies in North Carolina have also attempted to combat the issue by seizing vehicles connected to street takeovers and forming joint task forces.

The increasing popularity of street takeovers led lawmakers in North Carolina to push for harsher penalties for those caught participating in street takeovers in Senate Bill 91.

“This is a major issue that involves our citizens and it’s a public safety issue. I was unaware of what was going on but I found out it was an issue across the United States, not just here. We are gonna address it with a hard stance,” said Sen. Steve Jarvis.