Greensboro man charged with attempted murder in connection to shooting of store clerk

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 21-year-old Greensboro man was arrested on Friday in connection to a shooting at a convenience store last week, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Dajuan Razjae McSwain, 21, of Greensboro, was arrested in Winston Salem.

McSwain is charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is currently in the Guilford County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

At about 9:58 a.m. on July 16, officers responded to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the University Mart on 722 Warren Street.

At the scene, officers found the store clerk. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim’s son told FOX8 his mother’s condition is improving.

A 911 call told the terrifying story of the cashier being held at gunpoint during the robbery.

“The University Mart on Spring Garden Street is being robbed right now, My wife is there,” the clerk’s husband told a 911 dispatcher.

“How do you know she’s getting robbed,” the dispatcher said.

“She just told me. I was on the phone with her,” the husband said.

“Did she call us?” the dispatcher said

The clerk’s husband replied, “No, I had to call; the guy has a gun to her face.”

Destiny Morel lives near the University Mart at the University Court Apartments on Spring Garden.

“When I come home, I don’t expect to see police officers out at my house, or hear police sirens, and stuff like that. Knowing someone got shot probably about 100 yards from where I sleep at night is kind of terrifying,” Morel said.

Kenneth Irving drives down Spring Garden Street almost every day and says the increase in violence he is seeing in the area is scary.

“It’s crazy, just plain out crazy. We need help,” he said.