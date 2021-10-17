Greensboro man charged in connection to 3 overdose deaths

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man has been charged in connection with three overdose deaths in Liberty, according to a Liberty Police Department news release.

Xavier Da’Shawn Andrews, of Greensboro, has been charged with three counts of death by distribution in connection with the case.

On Saturday, the LPD received a report of three unresponsive people at Johnson’s Mobile Home Park. Arriving officers found two ill people and three deceased people.

The LPD requested help from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), the Randolph County SERT team, the RCSO Vice unit, the Liberty Fire Department and Randolph County EMS.

During the investigation, officials determined the five victims had ingested what was believed to be cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Two people were treated at Chatham Hospital and released.

The deceased were identified as Gumesindo Ala Acoste and Noe Garcia Zuniga. The third victim’s name is being withheld until family members can be located and notified.

The case is still under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Andrews surrendered to law enforcement Saturday night and is being held in Randolph County Jail under a $1 million bond.

He also has multiple pending felony drug charges in Guilford County.