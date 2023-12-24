GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing a felony charge as the result of an alleged road rage shooting, according to the Burlington Police Department.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that the victim got into a road rage incident near South Church Street and Glenwood Avenue and that the suspect followed him with his vehicle as the victim drove away and began shooting.

While police were still at the scene on Glenwood Avenue, they received a report of a hit-and-run on the 500 block of Sellars Street.

As officers arrived, they discovered the suspect vehicle from the road rage shooting on Glenwood Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, Justice Oliver Connor, 30, of Greensboro, was taken into custody and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.