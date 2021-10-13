Greensboro man arrested on first-degree murder charge after deadly shooting on Phillips Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Police have arrested a suspect after a deadly shooting on Phillips Avenue in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Phillips Avenue after calls of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 5.

When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Jose Alberto Corea, of Greensboro, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Kevin Eric Fikes Jr., 28, of Greensboro, on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Fikes received no bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.