Greensboro man accused of statutory rape of a child appears in court

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is being held on a $1 million cash bond and faces life in prison if convicted for a series of charges that include statutory rape of a child.

Christopher Gerald Cooper, 56, was arrested on Sept. 27 at a nursing home in Rocky Mount where he worked.

In August, a 16-year-old female victim reported to Greensboro police that Cooper sexually abused her between 2014 and 2019 on multiple occasions. During the time of the abuse, she was 9 to 14 years old.

Court documents detail that 10 charges have been filed against Cooper.

Between 1/31/2014 – 12/31/2014 – charged with indecent liberties with a child younger than 16 years old.

Between 1/31/2014 – 12/31/201 – charged with indecent liberties with a child younger than 16 years old

Between 8/1/2015 – 11/30/2015 – charged with first degree rape of a child younger than 13-years old

Between 6/1/2015 – 11/30/2015 – charged with first degree sex offense with a child younger than 13-years-old

Between 6/1/2015 – 11/30/2015 – charged with different first-degree sex offense with a child younger than 13-years old

Between 1/1/2016 – 12/31/2015 – charged with first degree statutory rape of a child younger than 13 years old

Between 9/10/2018 – 9/30/2018 – Charged with sex offense with a child younger than 15 years old

Between 9/10/2018 – 9/30/2018 – charged with sex offense with a child younger than 15 years old

Between 6/1/2019 – 8/1/2019 – charged with sex offense with a child younger than 15 years old

Between 6/1/2019 – 8/1/2019 – charged with sex offense with a child younger than 15 years old

Cooper appeared in a Guilford County courtroom Wednesday afternoon by video monitor.

He shook his head in denial as the judge read the charges against him.

A detective with the Greensboro Police Department spoke on behalf of the victim and her family, who did not appear at Wednesday’s hearing.

Detective Caroline Holliday said Cooper and his victim knew each other, and that during one of the alleged times of abuse, Cooper broke into the victim’s bedroom window.

“Neighbors saw him on several different occasions lurking at the back window, at the front window, while the family was not there. The last incident he actually came through the child’s bedroom window and assaulted her,” Holliday said.

She also said the victim did not report the incident due to the trauma it has left her with.

“She’s had some behavioral and emotional issues stemming from this. Children don’t disclose for a number of reasons when the abuse is going on. She was afraid of what her mother’s reaction would be at the time. That’s why she didn’t disclose until now. She’s been getting help for those years of trauma,” Holliday said.

Cooper’s daughter also attended Wednesday’s hearing to defend her father.

She told the judge that the allegations made against him were false and the result of a lasting feud between him and the victim’s mother.

“I can bring everyone that has his back. We have proof, we have text messages, recorded phone calls, communicated threats, restraining orders, everything on this lady,” Cooper daughter said.

Cooper will be in court again on Nov. 30.