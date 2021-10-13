Greensboro man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault in connection to 2 attacks, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused in multiple sexual assaults has been arrested, according to Greensboro police.

On Tuesday, police arrested Elmarco Deangelo King, 22, of Greensboro, and charged him with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual offense, two counts of kidnapping, assault inflicting serious injury and assault by strangulation.

Police say the charges connect to two sexual assaults.

The first assault happened in September. The second happened on Oct. 5. King was arrested “immediately” after the second incident, according to police.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone else who may have been assaulted by King is encouraged to call 911 to file a police report.

King received a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.