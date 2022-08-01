REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after an armed robbery in Reidsville.

According to police, they responded to an armed robbery on South Scales Street on Sunday. As a result of this armed robbery, Julio Remone Mickel, of Greensboro, was arrested.

Mickel was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm.

He was placed in Rockingham County Jail with a $1 million secured bond.