Greensboro, High Point police investigating after 2 people shot on West Friendly Avenue, found later in High Point

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning shooting has left two people injured.

Just after 3 a.m., Greensboro police officers went to the 5900 block of West Friendly Avenue after receiving calls about shots fired.

Officers eventually found two victims sometime later in the High Point area and they were taken to the hospital.

One person is in critical condition and the other is stable.

High Point Police Department is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to called Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

