Greensboro has an interactive snow removal map; here’s how it works

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Even as snow continues to come down, plows in Greensboro are hard at work clearing the roadways.

But if you’re wondering which roads will get treated first, you’ll want to look at the City of Greensboro’s Snow and Ice Removal Status map.

The map shows the many roads in the city color-coded by where they are the city’s snow removal plan.

Red lines indicate routes that are “Priority 1,” and black and yellow lines indicate “Priority 2” roadways.

The map should include blue lines to show areas that have been plowed, but don’t be alarmed if you don’t see any right now. City crews have been working around the clock to clear the roads.

At 3:13 p.m., the City of Greensboro posted on Twitter, “Crews continue to plow and salt priority 1 routes. Road conditions continue to be slick – please don’t drive if you don’t have to.”

You can use the search bar to see if your address is a Priority 1 road, Priority 2 road or outside of the city’s plowing jurisdiction.

