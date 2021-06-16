Greensboro gun instructor shares safety practices to take when you have a gun in your home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local gun instructor is sharing the best safety practices people can take when there’s guns inside of their home.

Too often, unsafe storage of firearms leads to unintentional shootings and preventable deaths.

“It breaks my heart. There’s got to be a reason why the child got to that individual’s handgun or long gun, weapon. How did they get to it?” said Don Berckman.

Berckman runs AP Arms in Greensboro. He says there are several ways to safely store your firearms.

“You can put a trigger lock on it. You can put a cable lock. Better than that is get a gun safe. Be it a small box safe or a large safe like we have in the shop here,” Berckman said.

If you are using your gun for self-protection, he suggests keeping it out of sight and out of reach.

“I know people that buy heavy duty magnets and put them up high, so the children don’t see them. It’s not foremost in their thoughts,” Berckman said.

Over the last few years, we’ve reported on similar accidents with different outcomes in the Triad.

In 2020, a 6-year-old died after the child got their hands on a gun. The year before that, a 5-year-old shot himself in the face after finding his father’s firearm.

Berckman encourages parents to talk to their kids about firearms early on in hopes of preventing another tragedy.

“Educate your children. Take the curiosity out. Teach them safe gun handling at a young age and, then they remember it and respect it,” Berckman said.